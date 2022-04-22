East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: Apr. 22, 2022

by Daily Free Press Admin

4 day week! Today on East to West we cover sexual assault accusations against Christopher Cavalieri, BU recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases since January, the MBTA and Logan Airport lifting the mask mandate and more.

Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or the streaming platform of your choice.

FEATURING: Nellie Maloney, Veronica Thompson
WRITTEN BY: Nellie Maloney, Jit Ping Lee, Veronica Thompson
EDITED BY: Jit Ping Lee
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Walker Armstrong, Jesús Marrero Suárez, Hailey Pitcher, Jit Ping Lee

This episode originally aired April 22, 2022. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.

