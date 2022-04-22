East to West: Apr. 22, 2022

4 day week! Today on East to West we cover sexual assault accusations against Christopher Cavalieri, BU recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases since January, the MBTA and Logan Airport lifting the mask mandate and more.

Click here to stream this episode of "East to West" on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or the streaming platform of your choice.

FEATURING: Nellie Maloney, Veronica Thompson

WRITTEN BY: Nellie Maloney, Jit Ping Lee, Veronica Thompson

EDITED BY: Jit Ping Lee

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Walker Armstrong, Jesús Marrero Suárez, Hailey Pitcher, Jit Ping Lee

This episode originally aired April 22, 2022.