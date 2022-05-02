East to West: May 2, 2022

Season finale! Today on East to West we cover $106 million to be invested in housing crisis, President Brown interview, gubernatorial candidates discuss climate change, and more. Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or the streaming platform of your choice.
FEATURING: Nellie Maloney
WRITTEN BY: Nellie Maloney, Veronica Tompson, Jit Ping Lee
EDITED BY: Jit Ping Lee
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Ruihan Yang, Jesus Marrero Suarez, Bella Ramirez
MUSIC:
Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
This episode originally aired May 2, 2022. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.