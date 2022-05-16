Shiney James resigns following investigation into treatment of orientation workers

After a six-month external investigation into former Boston University Orientation Director Shiney James’ mistreatment of student employees, James has resigned, according to a university statement.

James, who ran orientation for 15 years, was accused by several former student workers of creating a culture of fear and toxicity, a Daily Free Press investigation reported in October. As director, she worked closely with student workers and taught first-year students in FY101.

Following the article, BU opened an investigation “with the help of an outside investigator,” according to the statement announcing her resignation.

“As a result of that inquiry’s findings, Ms. James has resigned and is no longer employed by the University,” the statement said. “We are grateful to those students and alumni who raised concerns about Ms. James’ conduct and shared their experiences with the outside investigator.”

James was also accused of publicly humiliating and emotionally degrading female students.

Throughout the investigation, James was still employed by the university but was no longer working directly with students.

The resignation comes just a month before the first group of incoming students will arrive at campus for the first in-person orientation since the COVID-19 pandemic. Hannah Pereia was named interim director of orientation.