Bucket-list worthy activities for your next four years

Boston University students have experienced a college life that is anything but normal since the COVID-19 pandemic — navigating the best dining halls and dorms, what clubs to join and the best spots to hang out on campus amidst a pandemic was not an easy task. But, in the past semester alone, regulations have eased up, faces have been revealed and a new light has been lit under Commonwealth Avenue.

Concerts, performances and games that students have so longingly missed are ready to host and engage live audiences. There are so many things to do in such little time during college. And now, the rush to resume to normality can be overwhelming. While there are about 800 days a typical undergrad student will spend at BU, here are just a few things each new student should add to their bucket-list.

Go to Paradise Rock Club

For students balancing busy semesters, the opportunity to see their favorite performers live — standing shoulder to shoulder, music blaring and chest thumping — can make up for the excruciating test or assignment turned in that day. Paradise Rock Club, a smaller venue with a capacity of 933, is right next to BU West Campus.

House of Blues in Fenway or Royale Nightclub downtown are some of the other establishments to hit up for concerts with affordable tickets for college students. Artists like Clairo, Cordae and Girl in Red have performed in these venues with lines that go on and on so don’t forget to arrive early and be ready to endure the wait.

See a Puppy at BU Hillel

Students don’t want to miss an opportunity to receive free food, merch or a chance to hang out with cute puppies before a stressful midterm or finals period. Right on Bay State Road in East campus, BU Hillel, the center for Jewish life on BU’s campus, is always hosting events from free Italian or Chinese food nights to puppy petting play days for all students across campus. The best way to hear about these events is through signing up for BU Hillel’s newsletters.

Be a regular at these BU restaurants

Another gem located in the heart of BU’s campus, Nub Pod, is the best bang-for-your-buck, serving large portions of delicious Thai food with the majority under $12. Go there for the fried rice or the drunken noodles.

Right next door, Pavement Coffeehouse serves delicious breakfast sandwiches and coffee with a quiet study space located in the back. Get the Tequila Sunrise sandwich or a classic lox and cream cheese on a toasted everything bagel.

Bluebike to Cambridge

The best way to get to know Boston and Cambridge is to bike. With safe bike lanes all around the city and the Charles River Esplanade, there is no better way to see the Public Garden, Boston Common, the Seaport District or Cambridge across the Charles River.

Bluebikes offers an Adventure Pass for $10 which gives riders unlimited access to bikes around the city for 24 hours, and BU offers a $67.50 discounted annual Bluebike pass compared to the usual $119. There are Bluebikes stations next to Marciano Commons in East Campus, outside of Questrom School of Business, outside Warren Towers in Central, outside of Goodwill and T. Anthony’s in West Campus.

Rent a Zipcar

While Boston is the best college town, the city life can be overwhelming. Missing the forest green and the sea breeze that some students were so accustomed to back at home is all too normal. Get a group of friends to rent a Zipcar and take it out to the hiking trails in New Hampshire or the beaches in the Cape for a weekend or day getaway.

See a Movie at Coolidge Corner Theater

Coolidge Corner is a Boston trademark with the old classic theater, the independent bookstore, Brookline Booksmith and a paint-your-own pottery store, The Clayroom. The Coolidge Corner theater, which opened in 1933, is a nonprofit cinema dedicated to providing viewers with exceptional screenings from independent film selections to international documentaries and animated productions. They play a variety of current releases as well as educational and classic films.

Go to a Red Sox Game

BU is the right choice for all the sports lovers out there. On top of BU’s own unique traditions such as the Beanpot tournament, students should also grab tickets to Boston’s baseball team right at Fenway Park, a few minutes away from campus. Fenway Park offers students a sweet deal, Red Sox Student 9s, with ticket specials for students starting as low as $9. The Celtics and the Bruins games are also just a T ride away.

Enjoy a Snow Day

Growing up, bad weather days meant one thing: no school. It was a dream to have that day off to hang with friends, have snowball fights, design your own snowman and most importantly, sledding. When the snow hits Boston, Commonwealth Avenue turns into the greatest bunny hill slope for sledding, and possibly even skiing or snowboarding.

Make-your-own Bucket List

At BU, Students can join club rugby, enter into a hackathon, apply to be a makeup artist for a magazine, attend a dance competition and cheer on rowers at the annual Head of the Charles race. Whatever it is, BU provides the perfect campus for the adventure-seekers and experience-makers to cross off memories that will last a lifetime.