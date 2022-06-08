Exploring student arts groups at BU

The arts scene at Boston University is full of fun ways for students to get involved. The College of Fine Arts offers classes designed for non-majors, but student-run groups and clubs foster a community on campus for artists, majors or not. From publications to performances, here are some of the many arts groups on campus to look out for at Splash, BU’s annual club fair.

Acappella

If you love to sing, check out BU’s 13 a cappella groups. Some groups perform at showcases, others release music on Spotify, and some even go on tours around the country.

Their repertoires span many genres and cultures. One group, Suno, — meaning “listen” in Hindi — performs South Asian/Western fusion music. Another group, the BosTones, perform R&B, pop, soul and jazz.

Arts Publications

Interested in fashion design or modeling? How about photography, poetry or art? Students can do all of these and more at Charcoal Magazine, a student-run magazine which celebrates and showcases young artists of color.

Their launch party for their latest issue, “Ego Death,” even included a fashion show and live performances. Published by the Howard Thurman Center for Common Ground, the multimedia magazine includes written work, photography and visuals and live work through many platforms.

Another student magazine, Off the Cuff, emphasizes acceptance and creativity through its bi-annual print publication. Since its inception in 2013, the fashion and arts magazine has collaborated with companies like Glossier, ColourPop and Lush.

Dance

Are you interested in dance or choreography? Dance Theater Group, the largest dance group on campus, offers masterclasses and performs at an end-of-semester showcase. Dancers rehearse with their choreographers and student choreographers receive suggestions from mentors with professional dance experience.

Maybe you’re into a particular style of dance. BU also offers dance groups that span a wide variety of styles and cultures, including hip hop, ballroom, bhangra, contemporary, Latin, tap, belly dance and K-pop.

Theater

Are you a theater kid at heart? If you want to act, be on tech or stage crew, check out Stage Troupe, BU’s oldest and largest performing arts group on campus. Last semester, the group put on productions of “The Wolves,” “God’s Favorite” and “Anne of Green Gables.”

Another theater group, Red Star Theater, is a Chinese student-based organization that creates and performs its own plays. In April, their show focused on the concept of healing for the Asian American community at BU.

Students in BU On Broadway, BU’s “premier” musical theatre group, can sing, act, choreograph, dance, perform in the pit orchestra and help with tech. This upcoming semester, BUOB will put on performances of “The Drowsy Chaperone” and “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Visual Arts

Do you like drawing, painting or arts and crafts? BU Art Club meets every Thursday and makes different types of creation each week, welcoming students of all ability levels. Last semester, Art Club meetings included crystal jewelry making, paper lanterns, book binding and more.

Polish your photography skills at BU Photography Club, which hosts speaker events and workshops. The group welcomes student digital or film photographers of all interest and ability levels.

The Illustration Narrative Collaborative encourages the creation of illustrated or animated artwork as well as writing. Workshops and opportunities for critiques and drawing challenges provide the opportunity to improve your skills, which can then be showcased in semester zines or at conventions.

Comedy

If you’re the funny friend in the group, you will shine at The Callbacks, a comedy group that performs comedy sketches, video and improv comedy. The group, which performs at least two shows per semester, has also performed for other schools in the area, such as Brandeis University, Harvard University and Tufts University.

Liquid Fun, an improv comedy group on campus, holds an annual 24-hour comedy marathon to fundraise for a local food bank. They’ve won numerous awards and tournaments and performed on campus at BU as well as other local colleges. Their practices, held on Sundays, focus on teaching a new improv skill every week and are open to anyone regardless of experience level.