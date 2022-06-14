Thousands protest gun violence in the March for Our Lives rally

Christopher Columbus Park was flooded with protestors demanding action against gun violence on June 11. The rally was organized by March for Our Lives, a youth-led organization that advocates for gun reform. The protest in Boston was one of the March for Our Lives protests held in response to the May 14 shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York and the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
The crowd of protestors at Christopher Columbus Park in the North End. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF
Protestors held up signs while listening to speakers from the Boston March for Our Lives organizing team. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF
A protestor’s sign reads, “Protect Kids, Not Guns.” HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF
Nurses making protest signs on the sidewalk at Atlantic Avenue. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF
Amongst the crowd of protestors, a person holds a sign reading, “We the people demand action, now for our children.” HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF
Justin Meszler, a leader of the March for Our Lives Boston chapter, spoke to the crowd about his experience participating in protests standing up to gun violence. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF
Protestors of all ages gathered at Christopher Columbus Park to protest gun violence. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF
A protester holds up a pro-democratic sign in the air that references the H.R.7910 bill, also known as the Protecting Our Kids Act. The bill was introduced on May 31 and has yet to pass the Senate. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF
Sonya Coleman from States United to Prevent Gun Violence spoke to the crowd. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF
The crowd of protestors gathered at Christopher Columbus Park on June 11. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF
A protester uses a selfie stick to hold up a sign that says, “F the NRA.” HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF
Merrie Najimy, President of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, speaking to the crowd. She criticized Republican politicians’ proposals to arm teachers in schools. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF
Members of the Boston chapter of the Moms Demand Action organization attended the rally. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF
A protestor holds up a sign that reads, “GOP = Guns Over People, Shameful!” HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF
Dennis G. Wilson, a retired Boston High School History teacher, spoke to the crowd about gun violence in schools and the need to keep students safe. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF
A protestor carries a sign that reads, “Can’t rent a car = can’t buy an AR.” HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF
Protestors representing United Parish Church in Brookline attended the March for Our Lives rally. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF