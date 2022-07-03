Abortion rights supporters rally against the overturning of Roe v. Wade

On June 24, thousands of protestors swarmed to the streets of Boston, gathering at Copley Square at 6 p.m. and marching to the Massachusetts State House. The protest was held in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24, removing the constitutional right to abortion.
A protestor holds a cardboard sign that reads “Abortion is a human right.” JENNIFER SMALL/DFP STAFF
Amongst the sea of protestors marching down the streets of Boston, a sign reads, “Roe = Public Health” JENNIFER SMALL/DFP STAFF
A protestor from the crowd in Copley Square yells while holding a sign. JENNIFER SMALL/DFP STAFF
Protest signs were held in the air against the backdrop of the Boston Public Library. JENNIFER SMALL/DFP STAFF
A medical professional from Boston Medical Center wears a lab coat that reads, “Abortion is health care. Health care is a human right” in Copley Square. JENNIFER SMALL/DFP STAFF
Gabby Ballard, an organizer from the Party for Socialism and Liberation, cheers on other speakers from the crowd gathered in Copley Square. JENNIFER SMALL/DFP STAFF
A protester holds a sign in front of the Boston Public Library while Ballard rallies the crowd. JENNIFER SMALL/DFP STAFF
(Left to right) Sabrina Lopez, Carly MacCormack, and Eleni Hum hold their handmade signs while listening to speakers from the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Copley Square. JENNIFER SMALL/DFP STAFF
Protesters marched down Boylston Street towards the Massachusetts State House, chanting “What do we want? Abortion Rights! When do we want them? Now!” JENNIFER SMALL/DFP STAFF
Organizers from the Party for Socialism and Liberation held banners and led the way for protesters as they marched down Boylston Street. JENNIFER SMALL/DFP STAFF
An activist holds a sign that reads, “stop the war on women” on the corner of Boylston Street and Tremont Street, outside of Emerson College. JENNIFER SMALL/DFP STAFF
A protestor holds a sign provided by the organization Socialist Alternative, and chants with the crowd on the corner of Boylston Street and Tremont Street. JENNIFER SMALL/DFP STAFF
Protesters on Tremont Street marching towards the Massachusetts State House. JENNIFER SMALL/DFP STAFF
A child on her father’s shoulders holds a sign that reads, “I shouldn’t have less rights than my grandmas.” JENNIFER SMALL/DFP STAFF
Protestors marched down Boylston Street. JENNIFER SMALL/DFP STAFF
Protesters hold signs outside of the Massachusetts State House while listening to speakers from the Party for Socialism and Liberation. JENNIFER SMALL/DFP STAFF
Protesters hold signs outside of the Massachusetts State House that read “only the struggle has won women’s rights.” JENNIFER SMALL/DFP STAFF