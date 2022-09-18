Field hockey defeats Lehigh 4-1 to open Patriot League play

The Boston University field hockey team defeated Lehigh University 4-1 on Saturday afternoon. The Terriers (3-4, 1-0 Patriot League) broke their two-game losing streak with three goals in the second half.

“It’s not a team where we’re relying on one or two players to really play big,” said head coach Sally Starr. “Our seniors across the board today, though, played big. They played really well.”

The game started off competitive with no goals during the first period. The Mountain Hawks (3-5, 0-1 PL) eventually struck first, but BU freshman forward Amalia Preece was quick to respond, scoring less than two minutes later. The Mountain Hawks then mounted several counter attacks, but BU’s back end and senior goalkeeper Caroline Kelly was successful in defense.

Taking an aggressive approach in the second half, the Terriers generated many offensive opportunities. Eventually, sophomore defender Payton Anderson scored the go-ahead goal in the third quarter. The Terriers took control of the game in the fourth period with two goals, including one from junior forward Tess Csejka and another from Anderson.

“We got a good rhythm of how their goalie was playing [in the fourth quarter],” Starr said. “The goalie, [Maddie Kahn], was outstanding today, and I think we found how we needed to beat the goalie.”

The Mountain Hawks attempted to fight back and created many opportunities, but ended up falling 4-1 due to the Terriers’ aggressive offense and hard working defense.

“It seemed like we just kept playing with more and more confidence as the game went on,” Starr said. “I really talked to [the players] and I felt [if] we win the 50-50 balls, we win the game. They really battled and competed really well, so [it was] a huge win for us. I’m really, really proud of the effort.”

Throughout the game, the Terriers were a significant threat on the offensive end, outshooting the Mountain Hawks 25-7, and 20 of the shots were on goal.

On the defensive side of the ball, Anderson impressed. Playing primarily as a striker in her freshman season, Anderson accumulated multiple PL Rookie of the Week awards and led the team in goals. Now playing on the defensive end as a sophomore, Anderson has still found ways to score.

“I thought Payton Anderson really controlled the defensive end,” Starr said. “In the first half, we gave up some balls that created some dangerous scoring opportunities for [Lehigh]. We cleaned that up in the second half, big time.”

With seven penalty corner opportunities, the Terriers’ capitalized on one in the fourth period.

“On that one corner, that slick flick, we really felt that was going to be a good corner call coming out of the fourth quarter … [The team] executed it perfectly,” Starr said.

The Terriers will look to continue their winning ways at the University of Massachusetts Amherst on Sept. 19.