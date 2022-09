With less than two weeks until the season opener, the Boston Hockey Blog catches up with senior captain, Domenick Fensore. They discuss his upbringing with hockey, changes in leadership this year, and more. Thanks for listening!

This episode was edited by Nellie Maloney.

Music:

RetroFuture Clean Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/