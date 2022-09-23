BREAKING NEWS: Stabbing reported at College of Fine Arts

A stabbing was reported at 855 Commonwealth Avenue at 8:43 p.m. Sept. 22, according to the Citizen app.

A Boston University alert sent at 11:33 p.m. wrote the BU Police Department responded to one woman with an “apparent stab wound” and “not life threatening injury” at the College of Fine Arts.

“BUPD believes this was interpersonal violence between two individuals who knew each other, and we do not believe there is a danger to the community,” the alert wrote. “We are alerting the community out of an abundance of caution.”

According to the alert, the suspect fled the scene and has not been apprehended, however is not believed to be on BU campus at time of the alert.

The Boston University Police Department declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

Junior in CFA Renee Torio was at rehearsals in a CFA practice room for her acapella group BU Allegrettos from 7 to 9 p.m. However, she said the only indication an incident had occurred was when a single police officer passed her in the hall and there were police cars outside, which didn’t raise any concern.

“When we were there in the basement, everything seemed normal other than when we walked out at the end of rehearsal and there was a police officer, but everything felt normal enough,” Torio said. “I was surprised that there was no BU alert.”

Autumn Munsell, a junior in CFA who was at Joan and Edgar Booth Theatre across the street, said she was frustrated that a BU alert wasn’t sent out faster after the explosion at Northeastern University last week.

“It really just freaked me out if anything,” Munsell said. “I got chills riding home in the car, because I was just terrified and frustrated with BU.”











