Autumn delicacies: The dorm life way

It’s that time of year again. Fall is around the corner. The temperature is dropping, the leaves are beginning to change color and our shorts are being replaced by pants. We all have our favorite harvest-time food.

And, no — Halloween candy doesn’t count.

It can be difficult to create our favorite seasonal dishes as college students living in dorm rooms. Students living on campus normally don’t have kitchens to whip up five-star meals, but there are loopholes to make fall treats in our dorms.

Caramel apples

Want to feel like you’re at a local Hayfest? Caramel apples are a great, dorm-friendly option to try out this season. All you need is some apples, skewers, parchment paper, cocoa powder, honey or maple syrup, nut butter and melted coconut oil.

Mix two to three tablespoons of the cocoa powder, syrup, nut butter, and three tablespoons of coconut oil together in a bowl. Add the skewers to the base of the apples and dip them into the bowl. Put the parchment paper on a plate and place the apples on the plate. The skewers should be facing up. Pop the apples into the fridge for half an hour, and you’re ready to go!

Five-minute apple crisp

Unfortunately, most college students don’t have the luxury of having ovens and recreating our grandma’s famous apple pie. Luckily, microwaves can be a great replacement for ovens. This five-minute apple crisp recipe has the scent of an oven-made apple pie and a delicious taste that screams fall.

You need three tablespoons of coconut oil, one-fourth cup of quick oats, two tablespoons of chopped pecans, two-and-half tablespoons of wheat flour, two-and-half tablespoons of brown sugar, half a teaspoon of cinnamon, an eighth teaspoon of salt, and two chopped apples.

Melt the coconut oil in the microwave and mix the oats, pecans, two tablespoons of flour, two tablespoons of sugar, and one-fourth teaspoon of cinnamon. Mix the half tablespoon of flour, half tablespoon of sugar and a fourth teaspoon of cinnamon with the chopped apples. Get a mug and place the oat mixture at the bottom of the mug, then add the apple mixture and top it with the oat mixture. Place the mug in the microwave for three minutes and 30 seconds. Then wait for it to cool down.

Pumpkin spice cookie dough dip

What’s fall without pumpkins? Pumpkin spice anything is all the rage whenever October rolls around, but this pumpkin take on cookie dough is a sweet treat you can have as a late-night snack or as a healthier replacement for regular, store-bought cookie dough.

You need one cup of pumpkin puree, three tablespoons of maple syrup, two tablespoons of coconut flour, two tablespoons of melted peanut butter, half a teaspoon of pumpkin spice and a fourth cup of chocolate chips (optional). All you need to do is mix the ingredients into a bowl and voila! You can eat it by itself or add some apple slices to dip in it.

Fall quinoa bowl

Now onto something a little healthier. This quinoa bowl is a great breakfast meal — with a seasonal spin. If you want a fun replacement for your morning oatmeal, maybe try this recipe out.

You will need half cup of uncooked quinoa, one cup of water, a dash of salt, two tablespoons of coconut milk (or any milk of your choosing), one tablespoon of maple syrup, one tablespoon of chia seeds, one tablespoon of pumpkin seeds, and half sliced pear and apple. After rinsing the quinoa, place it with the cup of water in a microwave-safe bowl. Add the salt and place a lid or plate over the bowl. Leave the quinoa in the microwave for seven minutes. Remove the lid and stir the quinoa for a good minute or so, place it in another bowl, then add the milk. Stir well, top with your toppings and enjoy!



