Four Books to Fall Into

As the season of pumpkins and crunchy leaves approaches, one of my favorite things to do is curl up with a book and a cup of something warm by my side. Every reader knows they get the urge to read whenever they start to get busy. It’s almost a rule that a reader never has enough time to read. Maybe this is why I seem to fall in love with reading all over again just as school begins.

The cool weather and orange sunsets that return each September remind me of how much warmth and catharsis a book can bring. Every fall seems to lead into a new world of mystery, fantasy, or more.

Here are five books perfect for fall reading that I will never stop recommending:

“The Secret History” by Donna Tartt

Tartt’s writing has given her books the label of modern classics for good reason. Her storytelling is incredibly immersive and propelling. “The Secret History,” set in academia and foliage, is the epitome of fall and the new school year. The vividity of the foliage and snow brings the setting and characters to life. The narrator puts into perspective the loneliness and isolation that school and new fr

iendships may bring, as he infiltrates an exclusive ancient Greek class. His story is the perfect “fall detective” story that you won’t be able to put down.

“Fantastic Mr. Fox” by Roald Dahl

This famous children’s book and underrated film adaptation embodies fall with its shades of warm orange and autumn aesthetic. “Fantastic Mr. Fox” takes me back to the part of my childhood that is Halloween parades, movies at school and piles of leaves to jump into. The critically acclaimed movie directed by Wes Anderson is a must-watch — just as the book is a must-read. Anderson elevates the book’s charming story with stunning, textured stop-motion art that demonstrates an understanding of Dahl’s classic story.

“The Raven Boys” by Maggie Stiefvater

I take any YA book recommendation from TikTok with a grain of salt, but “The Raven Boys” swept me off my feet purely because of the uniqueness of the book. In search of an ancient Welsh king, teenagers from a small town in Virginia are forced to face their fate as they navigate secrets and hidden dangers. The book is like a sleeping giant under an oblivious town. So much is happening that you don’t even realize. Stiefvater takes fantasy and dark academia, putting a magical twist on the supernatural to create an earnest examination of human relationships.

“Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn

“Gone Girl” is one of my picks for an October mystery that is much more than just a dramatic story. If you’re bored of happy endings, this one’s for you. When Nick Dunne’s wife, Amy, disappears, all the evidence starts pointing at him. Readers are forced to objectively question Nick’s motives and morality. “Gone Girl” is a gripping roller coaster that will leave you feeling just the right amount of sick when you’re finished.

This autumn, carve out some time to read and consider these four recommendations that are perfect for any mood that fall brings!