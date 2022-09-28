Chloe and Brendan’s Print Night One Direction Tunes

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/59KQzNe1UFuAIBkk80cRXJ?si=-oUlxm1ZT5mI3Tc-ehzOmw

Welcome to our monthly edition of Print Night Playlists. Each print night — Sept 22, Sept. 29 (for our special hockey edition), Oct 20, Nov 17, Dec 12 — we will pick a new artist to listen to — sharing what we listened to and when. This month, we decided to listen to One Direction.

While other sections finished their work long after we finished ours, Brendan Nordstrom and I, the co-sports editors of The Daily Free Press for this semester, explored the hits and deep cuts of One Direction’s discography.

Due to either being a middle school girl during peak One Direction popularity (in Chloe’s case) or having an older sister (in Brendan’s case), the nostalgia was real during our first print night as editors for The Daily Free Press. We were up all night, but we enjoyed reliving our “Directioner Days” through it all.

“History” — 7:08 p.m.

We started off with a “Made in the A.M.” classic to ease ourselves into Print Night. We opened our first box of Cheez-its and sat down ready to edit our stories for tonight.

“18” — 7:37 p.m.

Truthfully, we listened on two different devices on two different platforms — Chloe on Apple Music and Brendan on Spotify. Nonetheless, “18” came on at the exact same time at 7:37. This classic, heartwarming song brought our emotions from stressed to a little calmer.

“One Thing” — 7:51 p.m.

We finished editing our articles for print and got hyped to “One Thing” afterwards. Here came the waiting game for our stories to be edited by the top two editors, but we had some great songs to listen to in the meantime. Brendan was head-banging during this song.

“Little Things” — 8:16 p.m.

This is such a good song. I loved every bit of it.

“They Don’t Know About Us” — 8:24 p.m.

I feel like “Take Me Home” is generally under-appreciated — especially this song.

“I Want to Write You a Song” — 8:30 p.m.

This ballad had us in our feelings.

“Fireproof”— 8:42 p.m.

“Fireproof” is one of my top five favorite One Direction songs. Probably in my top 10 overall. Something about the way “nobody loves you, baby, the way I do” is sung gets me every time.

“No Control” — 9:24 p.m.

This song will always remind me of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden and the dance moves that One Direction did.

“Diana” — 9:57 p.m.

In remembrance of Queen Elizabeth, we had to include Diana in our evening. Remembering Princess Diana was a touching moment of the night.

“Best Song Ever” — 10:04 p.m.

The Sports, Lifestyle and Campus News sections (in addition to our Managing Editor) went on a journey to investigate some breaking news. “Best Song Ever” played as we made our way to the scene of the crime.

“One Way or Another (Teenage Kicks)” — 10:08 p.m.

I ordered pizza at around 9:45 p.m.and then on the way to the crime scene, I got the text that the delivery driver was two minutes away. A bittersweet moment as the sports section almost got to investigate breaking news, but someone had to take one for the team (because said person forgot to give someone in the office the cash for the tip) and head back to the Daily Free Press office. However, “One Way or Another” was a great song to listen to as I made my way back to pizza (it was delicious).

“Kiss You” — 10:28 p.m.

The post-pizza vibes were flawless. Brendan was headbanging again.

“Right Now” — 10:40 p.m.

This song is so good and is definitely another one in my top five favorite One Direction songs.

“Where Do Broken Hearts Go” — 10:44 p.m.

Brendan was working hard on his computer science homework and “Where Do Broken Hearts Go” really represented his feelings. I was not doing any work, so I enjoyed watching the stress radiating off of him.

“Little Black Dress” — 10:55 p.m.

This song was a nice pick-me-up after the difficult comp-sci homework to jam into the later hours of the day.

“Night Changes” — 11:07 p.m.

Another song that came on for both me and Brendan at the same time! It was quite the mood.

“Up All Night” — 11:21 p.m.

No description is needed for why we love this song. Little did we know — we’d be awake for six more hours.

“Midnight Memories” — 12:00 a.m.

This was the only song appropriate at this time.

“Perfect” — 12:29 a.m.

It was getting a little late but we were still waiting for our Managing Editor and Editor-in-Chief’s edits.

“A.M.” — 1:27 a.m.

I took a little 1D break to charge my headphones and socialize, but we were back with a fun morning song in the early hours of the morning — as we approached Hour Eight of Print Night.

“Story of My Life” — 1:45 a.m.

A nice slow ballad to enjoy as my tiredness increased. Closed my eyes for like 20 seconds.

“Olivia” — 2:22 a.m.

The lyrics, “Please believe me, don’t you see the things you mean to me? Oh, I love you, I love you I love, I love, I love Olivia,” blasted into our earbuds.

“Stockholm Syndrome” — 3:12 a.m.

We were here past 3 a.m. — being held hostage (just kidding, we signed up for this). We would not have it any other way.

“A.M.” (again) — 4:03 a.m.

In the final moments of checking our pages, we enjoyed listening to “AM” nearly three hours after we listened to it for the first time tonight.

“End of the Day” — 5:30 a.m.

We listened to this song as we left the office at a ripe 5:30, but it was all worth it to listen to “End of the Day” as we headed home. The sweet realization that bedtime was near practically brought me to tears.





