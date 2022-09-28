Dorchester Open Streets concludes Open Streets Boston series

The third and final event of Open Streets Boston took place on Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. in Dorchester, from Freeport Street to Gallivan Boulevard with thousands of attendees, according to a statement from the City of Boston.

A two mile strip of the street closed its road for drivers and opened it up for pedestrians to engage with neighbors and friends and support small businesses in Boston, according to the Open Streets Boston website. It provided food trucks, activities for children, art, music and other services by vendors.

The City — in partnership with Shana Bryant Consulting, a Black- and woman-owned small business — organized Open Streets Boston to support small, local businesses.

Mayor Michelle Wu wrote Open Streets initiatives, including the final one in Dorchester “help reshape what’s possible” for Boston’s economic and social future in a June press release.

Chantelle Cardona, the owner of Moss by Cee, said she “sold out” at Dorchester Open Streets, and the event helped her meet prospective business partners and new customers.

“I would say they afforded me the opportunity by … allowing me to vend for free and showcase myself,” Cardona said.

However, she said she applied to previous Open Streets events and never received communication from the City, and wished they could improve in communicating with vendors about such events.

Communication issues aside, Cardona said she would “love to participate” in Open Streets events in the future.

Anne Fitzpatrick, an associate professor at University of Massachusetts Boston who attended Dorchester Open Streets with her family, said the event made visitors feel like “the city was alive.”

“There was really something there for everyone,” Fitzpatrick said. “I do appreciate these initiatives to help people enjoy the city and provide avenues for us to connect with our neighbors after so much isolation in the pandemic.”

Mayor Wu announced the Open Streets Boston initiatives in June, introducing three half-day events in different neighborhoods. Previous Open Streets events took place at Centre Street in Jamaica Plain on July 10 and Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury on Aug. 6.

During Open Streets at Dorchester, residents participated in activities held by various organizations such as Castle of our Skins and the LivableStreets Alliance. The event also featured activities aimed specifically for children such as face painting and balloon animals.

It is undecided whether Open Streets Boston will take place in the future.

"The City is evaluating the success of this year's Open Streets events to determine what car-free events will look like next year," the City of Boston wrote.












