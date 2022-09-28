Terrier Hockey Talk: Sept 28, 2022

This week, the BHB talks with Patrick Schena, graduate student and goalie for the Terriers. They discuss his upbringing with hockey and what he’s looking forward to this season. Thanks for listening!

Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

This episode was edited by Nellie Maloney.

Music:

RetroFuture Clean Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/