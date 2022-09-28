Three Retirements, One Day: NHL says Goodbye to Standout Defenseman

The NHL bid a happy retirement to three standout defensemen on Sept. 20. Zdeno Chara, Keith Yandle and P.K. Subban all announced the conclusion of their professional careers within hours of each other. In one day, the dynamics of the league shifted as hockey fans came face to face with the new era of the sport.

Chara needs no introduction, especially in Boston. Nicknamed “Big Z,” the 6’9” blue-liner became a franchise name for the Boston Bruins early in his tenure. And now, 24 seasons after his entry into the league, the beloved captain returned to the city and organization that has meant the most to him to help him retire.

Due to the challenge of cap space and an aging team, Chara signed with the Washington Capitals during the 2020 free agency market. After a year in DC, he played his last NHL season with the New York Islanders. However, Chara is a Bruin through and through –– he held captaincy for 14 years and brought the team a cup in 2011 –– it was only fitting to end his career with his hockey family.

On Sept. 20, the Boston Bruins signed Chara to a one-day contract which he happily inked at TD Garden in the company of former teammates and general manager Don Sweeney. The gesture showed hockey can be, and is, more than a business. While Chara departed Beantown because of the financial regulations of the league, he was brought back for the immeasurable impact he’s had not only on the Bruins but the sport itself.

As the NHL all-time leader in games played as a defenseman, Chara made his presence known each night, shutting down forward opponents with his physical edge. Chara was the Norris Trophy winner in 2009 and became a role model for how young defenders wanted to play. For a while there it felt like Chara may just be in the league forever. Now 45 years old, he’s finally hung up the skates, but his legacy will never leave the NHL.

Keith Yandle, on the other hand, lacks the trophies but has all the heart. As a fan, he was a guy you always wanted in your locker room. For 16 seasons, he was a grinding, gritty player that brought levity, laughs and veteran experience to every roster he was a part of. Yandle announced his retirement with the “Spittin’ Chiclets” crew on their Sept. 20 podcast episode.

The tried and true blue-liner’s 989 consecutive-games streak earned him the NHL all-time Iron Man record last season. Before the Philadelphia Flyers scratched him to end this run, the last game Yandle missed was on March 22, 2009. Crazy. In his total 1,109 career games, Yandle’s work ethic and charismatic personality made him an asset on and off the ice, even in his last season with a struggling Philadelphia squad.

P.K. Subban, who broke into the NHL in 2009 after the Montreal Canadiens drafted him in 2007, made a mark in Montreal, Nashville and New Jersey during his 13 seasons in the league. Subban was a relentless defender, getting under the skin of his opponents and eventually strengthening his offensive game as well. He was a threat on all ends of the ice, but his work didn’t stop there. Subban took advantage of his hockey stardom to help those in his surrounding communities.

Subban was awarded the 2022 King Clancy award — given to the player that “best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice — and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

The defenseman founded the “P.K. Subban Foundation” in 2014 which strives to support children facing various challenges, whether that be health, family or other circumstances. In 2015, through the work of his foundation, Subban pledged $10 million to the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

Focusing on social justice, Subban started the “Blueline Buddies” program in 2017, which works on the relationship between underprivileged youth and law enforcement. Evidently, Subban’s impact as a professional athlete is wide-reaching and something that will inspire younger generations to think beyond the game.

These three players raised the standard for what it means to be an NHL defenseman throughout their careers and are now leaving room for others to follow in their footsteps. It’s weird to imagine a league without Chara, Yandle and Subban, but how lucky we all were to witness their successes over the last two decades.