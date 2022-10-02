Field hockey on top of Patriot League, defeats American 2-1

The Boston University field hockey team took home their first road win of the season, defeating No. 25 American University in a rainy 2-1 victory.

“This team has been playing really well against some really good teams,” head coach Sally Starr said. “In this game, in particular, it was a really hard-fought, well-played game against an outstanding opponent, and it was a great win for us.”

Saturday’s game was the first time in 4 years that the Terriers (5-6, 3-0 Patriot League) traveled to our nation’s capital. This means that even the seniors had never traveled to face the Eagles (6-4, 2-1 PL) due to restrictions in previous years.

“It was a kind of bizarre, no-COVID-related scenario for them,” Starr said.

Junior forward Tess Csejka struck first to put BU on the board, scoring in the second quarter for a 1-0 Terrier lead going into halftime. Senior forward Mikayla Crowley also collected two assists on the two Terrier goals.

Senior goalie Caroline Kelly performed in net, making eight saves, while only giving up one goal. That third-quarter goal was quickly answered by freshman forward Amalia Preece, who unleashed a shot that put the Terriers up 2-1.

Preece played well coming off the bench with two shots, both of which were on target, in addition to her goal. She was also awarded the only green card of the match, but BU held their own defensively despite being a player down.

American sophomore midfielder Federica Turina Dellamaggiore was a nuisance for the Terriers with a goal and four total shots, three of which were on target.

BU sophomore defender Payton Anderson, senior defender Rachel Borzymowski and sophomore defender Katie Devine all played exceptionally in the back end, limiting American to 13 shots and defending against seven penalty corners.

Coach Starr emphasized the importance of the win against the Eagles.

“They were picked first in the conference preseason poll,” Starr said. “We were picked fifth, and it was also an opportunity to continue to do well in the conference.”

With this win over American, BU now sits atop the Patriot League standings. The Terriers look to continue their undefeated conference play as they host Colgate University at Berylson Field in Allston this Saturday.