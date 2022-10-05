Boston University Student Health Services offers students new and expanded resources

Boston University Student Health Services has recently undergone renovations and expansions to offer improved and updated services to students.

Hannah Landsberg, the associate director of Student Health Services, wrote in an email the SHS renovations were several years in the making.

“The pandemic accelerated and enhanced the need to expand the physical space and offer more services to meet the increasing need for services and programs,” Landsberg wrote.

Landsberg highlighted renovations within the SHS building located at 881 Commonwealth Avenue, which now includes more examination rooms, conference spaces, a new first floor and new accessible elevator.

“More exam rooms allows for more visits at the same time,” Landsberg wrote. “This expands to more appointments and coverage from sports medicine physicians and athletic trainers.”

She wrote the new interpreter services offered at the SHS front desk aim to “reduce barriers to care and provide culturally sensitive care.”

Landsberg also wrote the Sexual Assault Response and Prevention Center now allows students to book appointments online, which was an option that was previously unavailable.

Kara Cattani, director of Behavioral Medicine, wrote in an email the Behavioral Medicine Department is still a resource for students seeking support.

“Behavioral Medicine continues to offer a number of clinical services, including brief assessments to help students identify treatment needs, individual and group therapy, crisis support and referral services to the community for longer term or more intensive treatment options,” Cattani wrote. “We are eager to support students and help them navigate emotional struggles that can interfere with successfully making their way through school.”

Anastasia Haubrich, a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences and BU club hockey player, said she thinks the new examination rooms will be helpful for student athletes.

“I play hockey, so there’s a lot of concussions that happen, a lot of injuries so I feel like more spaces to get treated [would] be helpful definitely,” she said.

Jeslyn Baraceros, a freshman in the College of Engineering, said she likes the new option for students to schedule SARP appointments online.

“I think that’s a good change,” Baraceros said. “I don’t like calling people (when) making doctor’s appointments. Calling is scary especially (when) it’s such a sensitive topic.”

Baraceros also said she thinks the interpreter service offered at the SHS front desk is a good idea.

“Health and whatever is so important, and if you have that barrier between you, you’re not gonna really be that helpful,” she said.

Su Tran, a junior in Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, said she is not sure how useful the SHS interpreter service will be.

“I do like the concept, but I don’t know if it’s going to go into use that often,” Tran said.

Tran said that she still likes the idea that students can now book SARP appointments online.

“I love that idea so much because as a student in my generation, I don’t think anyone really likes to call, let alone in a fragile time,” Tran said. “I think an online portal is so much better.”

Landsberg said the renovations and updates at Student Health Services will hopefully improve students’ access to important health services.

“The renovations and expanded services were done with the goal of improving access to important health services and providing a welcoming and caring space for all students from the minute they step into our doors,” Landsberg said.