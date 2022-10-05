Terrier Hockey Talk: Oct. 5, 2022

This week the BHB interviews Quinn Hutson, freshman forward who scored his first collegiate goal in their game against Bentley this past week. They discuss how hockey runs in the family and his experiences with adjusting to college hockey.

Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

