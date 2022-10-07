A breakdown of Trevor Noah’s best political and economic jokes | The Intersection

Last week on The Daily Show, Trevor Noah announced that after seven years he will be leaving the show to pursue other interests. If you are like me, you were not only shocked by this news, but devastated as well. Noah has provided me with some of the biggest laughs throughout the years and has always made me so excited to turn on The Daily Show every night and see him on my TikTok For You page.

Noah will be missed by many, and I thought the best way to honor him and his time on The Daily Show would be with a breakdown of the best jokes he made during his tenure. The following are my favorite jokes from Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show.

Italy elected its first female Prime Minister

This recent joke about Giorgia Meloni’s victory in the recent Italian election was “laugh out loud in the middle of family dinner” quality. Noah did it exactly right: he announced that Italy had elected its first female prime minister, and gave enough time to the audience to cheer about the news before he let everyone know that she is a right-wing leader who praised Mussolini as a good politician. And of course, he had to make a remark about her harsh anti-immigration policies, and how bittersweet it must be for Italian liberals that a woman is finally Prime Minister, but the woman has right-wing ideological views. I think Noah captured how a lot of us felt when we realized Meloni would become Prime Minister.

Fisher Price President set

Ah, one of the many jokes about how Former President Donald Trump acts like a toddler. Out of all those jokes, this one has to be my favorite. Noah points out how Trump acts like he never wanted to be President, he just wanted to “play President.” Noah’s solution to this? We should just give him a Fisher Price President Set. He goes on to do his pretty good Trump impression while reenacting some of Trump’s moments as President, such as his plan to build a wall between the United States and Mexico — but this time Trump does this with a Fisher Price toy. Noah did a great job with this one.

Elon Musk Twitter buy — Wall Street activities seem like a scam

Noah made several jokes about Elon Musk buying Twitter, but this one about how Musk put up his Tesla shares as collateral, made me burst out laughing. The premise of the joke was that Musk can use his Tesla shares as collateral but is unable to be taxed on them because shares are an unrealized gain. He then examines the complexities of using stock as collateral but not being taxed on it. Then, Noah mocks an argument that money earned as a salary shouldn’t be taxed because it is “in the bank.” This joke is one that gets a great laugh, especially because of Noah’s brilliant abilities in mockery.

Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t recall if she wanted to impose martial law

This one is probably my favorite Noah joke, because I related to his comment about memory so much. When Marjorie Taylor Greene stated that she didn’t recall if she asked Donald Trump to impose martial law, Noah told an anecdote about how he once said “enjoy your dinner” to a waiter after he had brought the food back in 2003, and it still haunts his memory to this day. This is one I’m sure many people relate to. The time I once told my friend, “happy birthday to you, too,” still haunts me! Plus, knowing that Marjorie Taylor Greene spelled martial law, “marshall,” makes the joke even better.

These are just some of the best Noah jokes from The Daily Show over the years, because there are too many great ones to count. Of course, this does not include jokes made by correspondents on The Daily Show, such as Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta, who both did some bits over the years. Their banter with Noah always provides a great laugh to audiences.

With that, I want to thank Noah for being an incredible host of The Daily Show, for giving us laughs in times of hardship and joy, and for giving me a smile on my face whenever I needed it most. Thank you Noah, and I cannot wait to see what you do next!