Field hockey defeats Colgate 3-2, remains undefeated in conference play

The Boston University field hockey team defeated Colgate University 3-2 on Saturday afternoon. This game marks back-to-back wins for the Terriers (7-6, 4-0 Patriot League), who were helped by three goals in the first quarter.

“(Colgate) gave us everything we could handle today,” said head coach Sally Starr. “We felt like we were lucky today to get that win. I had to really congratulate Colgate because I thought they played an outstanding game.”

The game started competitive, but ultimately the Terriers dominated the first quarter. They struck first when freshman forward Martu Coulo scored less than four minutes into the game. For the next six minutes, the Raiders (2-11, 0-3 PL) tried to counterattack, but BU’s back end and senior goalkeeper Caroline Kelly shut them down on each attempt.

BU sophomore midfielder Ella Rottinghaus kept the momentum up, scoring her first goal of the season in the final five minutes of the first quarter. Less than thirty seconds later, Coulo netted her third goal of the season to put BU up 3-0.

The Raiders were not going to go down easily. Taking an aggressive approach in the next three quarters, Colgate scored once in the second quarter and again in the third. The Terriers tried their best to retaliate, taking five shots in the third quarter, but were ultimately unable to capitalize.

Despite being unable to respond to Colgate’s offense in the later game, the Terriers won 3-2 due to their aggressive offense in the first quarter.

While the team won, Starr did not appear satisfied with her team’s performance.

“We started out of the gates 3-0, some really good goals that we scored, and I think we just sat back. I think we got on our heels a little bit,” Starr said. “(Colgate) really made it a contest. Fortunately, we got those three goals in the first half.”

Throughout the game, the Raiders were a significant offensive threat. They drew six penalty corners in the last two quarters, helping their comeback attempt. The Terriers received only six corners the entire match. Similarly, BU received two green cards, the second of which assisted the Raiders’ with their second goal.

Coulo, the freshman from Argentina, scored twice in the game. Back home, she won the U16 Buenos Aires Metropolitan Tournament and practiced with the Buenos Aires U16 team. Now playing on the field as a Terrier, Coulo has still found ways to score.

“(Coulo) had two goals as a freshman,” Star said. “That was great. I was kind of hoping she would get a hat-trick.”

Following a 2-1 overtime win against Northeastern University on Sunday, the Terriers will look to continue their winning ways against Lafayette College next Saturday in Easton, Pennsylvania.