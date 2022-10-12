Terrier Hockey Talk: Oct. 12, 2022

This week the BHB interviews John Copeland, senior defenseman and host of Cope’s Corner. They discuss how Cope’s Corner started, his favorite BU hockey memories, and everything in between. Stay tuned later this week for more episodes!

Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

This episode was edited by Nellie Maloney.

Music:

RetroFuture Clean Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/