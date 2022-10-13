Healey and Diehl face off in first televised debate in the race for governor

Democratic Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and Republican former State Rep. Geoff Diehl faced off Wednesday night in their first televised debate, hosted by Boston’s NBC 10, in the race for governor of Massachusetts.

Healey is an alumnus of Harvard College and was elected Attorney General in 2014 and again in 2018. Healey is the first openly gay state attorney general in the country.

Diehl graduated from Lehigh University and would go on to become a state representative in 2010. In 2018, Diehl ran an unsuccessful campaign for the U.S. Senate against Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The debate was moderated by NBC 10 news anchor Latoyia Edwards who started by asking both candidates why their opponent is the wrong candidate for the job.

“My opponent, unfortunately, is driven by ideology that is also pushing for energy solutions that are unavailable at this time,” Diehl said. “She is going to bankrupt our state, bankrupt our households, if we trust her energy policy the Green New Deal.”

Healey, after pointing out Diehl’s endorsement from former president Donald Trump, highlighted his abortion policies.

“Abortion is on the ballot in this race … my opponent wants to ban abortion, he wants to defund Planned Parenthood, he even wants to cut off access to contraception for unmarried women. I will stand up and protect reproductive freedom,” Healey said.

Both candidates agreed upon the importance of affordable housing, a top priority in a state that “consistently ranks among the states with the highest cost of living,” according to NBC 10 anchor Cory Smith, who asked candidates about their plan for tackling the issue.

“The Boston area market is too expensive and people need solutions,” Diehl said. “We can do that by expanding transportation corridors.”

Healey also said Massachusetts cannot have a functional economy without first having a good public state transportation system. She said she plans on appointing a new safety chief and recruiting more transportation workers.

Diehl emphasized how train and bus systems in the state also need to be more reliable.

“Bad contracts need to be gotten rid of, but at the same time, listen to the workers about what they want to do,” Diehl said.

Although Diehl is anti-abortion, he has said he will protect abortion rights in Massachusetts. Edwards asked him about his stance on a federal abortion ban.

“I appreciated that the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade … I felt that abortion should be a state’s issue,” Diehl said. “My job is to work within the boundaries of the legislature and the laws that they’ve set.”

Healey said she has worked to provide protection for patients and healthcare workers when dealing with abortion.

“Massachusetts needs a governor who will protect a woman’s freedom to make decisions for herself,” Healey said. “It’s as simple as that. I will, he won’t.”

Edwards asked both candidates about their plans to address inequalities in education.

“We need to make sure that we are there as a state, as a commonwealth, doing everything we can to support students and their families,” Healey said. “Fully fund the Student Opportunity Act, modernize our schools, make sure as well that we are providing wraparound services in our schools, particularly for mental health.”

Diehl responded by pointing out the shift towards private school enrollment in Massachusetts.

“Right now I think a lot of parents are upset about some of the curriculum,” Diehl said. “I want to give parents [the] choice to be able to send their kids where they think they should go and not get indoctrinated in our schools.”

Edwards asked Healey if she would support “bold structural change” when dealing with climate change, to which Healey said she believes that great opportunities can arise while fighting against climate change, such as creating new jobs.

“My plan is to have a diverse portfolio…we need to diversify that here in the state, solar, wind, storage and alike,” said Healey.

Diehl added he does not think Massachusetts can be carbon free by 2050, a goal that Healey has for the state.

The two candidates ended the night with closing remarks.

“[Healey] believes that government is going to be the solution for everything. I believe [in] individual freedom, economic freedom … medical freedom … educational freedom … so that you can live here and not have to leave Massachusetts,” Diehl said.

In her closing remarks, Healey said she would work with all constituents in the state.

“It’s about people working together, and right now that’s what we need to do especially as we look across this country where too many are looking to divide,” Healey said. “I want to be a governor who is about delivering for people.”

The deadline to register to vote in Massachusetts is Saturday, Oct. 29 and election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.