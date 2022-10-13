How to make the best of a culture shock abroad

I landed in Italy on Aug. 29, 2021 to begin my semester abroad. Leading up to my arrival, I expected everything an 18-year-old girl would expect. I expected an “Emily in Paris,” or “Eat Pray Love” adventure.

However, what I didn’t expect was the immense culture shock, fear and sadness I felt. When my mom got on the plane without me, it felt like I was stranded, isolated even. Every ounce of normalcy was stripped from me. When I left home, I knew I’d miss my family, dogs and friends. I was prepared to miss the big stuff — the things everyone talks about. What I didn’t expect to miss was the seemingly minuscule things such as dialogue, routine and time.

The six-hour time difference wasn’t difficult because of jet lag or sleep. It was difficult because I couldn’t find time to talk to my family and friends. While I ate dinner, they were just starting their day. While I slept, they were walking back from class. We lost the simple bond of complaining about homework together or talking about what we were doing during the day. In the beginning, I would try to stay up as late as 4 a.m. to catch up, but it grew to be too conflicting.

I thought if I tried to immerse myself in Italian culture and embraced what seemed to be every person’s dream, it would be easier. However, learning an entirely new language wasn’t as easy as I thought it would be. I struggled to do the easiest tasks, such as ordering water at a restaurant or asking for directions. I never knew something so innocent and small could be so isolating.

I clung to every ounce of normalcy I could get. I refused to change my shipping address, I even refrained from changing my phone number to an Italian one. I did everything I could to try to stay connected with my old life in the United States. However, what I thought was tying me to home, was confining me.

I struggled to adapt to my new surroundings because the culture shock and the fear of trying new things kept me back.

However, on Sept. 20 — after spending hours on the phone, begging my parents to let me come home — my perspective was forced to change. They did the best thing a parent could do in that situation — tell me no. No, you can’t come home. At the time, it was the last thing I wanted to hear, but I needed to hear it. So, this time I tried.

My first course of action was connecting with my peers and finding people who had similar interests to me. Within a few days, I met my now best friend. Together, we spent hours exploring our new home, all to find things we knew would bring joy and help us settle in. In a few short hours, we found a cute coffee shop to study in, the Uffizi gallery and of course, a great french fry spot.

A few weeks later, I joined a volunteering club, where I taught English and Italian grammar to underprivileged school students. It turned out that helping other people and truly embracing where I was made me a lot happier than living in the past.

I stopped wishing for what life was and began to love what life became. After I left Florence, I decided to transfer from New York University and come to Boston University. However, this time I was excited about the future. Nonetheless, adapting to life in a metropolitan city, after living in a cozy suburb my whole life has not been easy.

Much like in Italy, there’s a multitude of things I’m still growing used to. This time, I decided to keep a positive mindset and not let the shock of a new life and culture confine me. I still need to come around to not having a car and the overall way of city life. The biggest thing I need to get used to is walking everywhere.

I feel accomplished to see I’ve logged 16,000 steps, it is quite tiring. My advice to freshmen or someone dreading their semester abroad is to try to enjoy the present, and live in the now. Moving away from home is scary and moving forward from the past — especially if it was amazing — is even scarier.

However, change is what sparks growth and independence. Having the opportunity to live and travel somewhere else gives you a privilege, not all are afforded. Learning the different perspectives and views of people that come from varying cultures and backgrounds is enriching.

Take it from me, these are the opportunities and memories that last you a lifetime.