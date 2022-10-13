Kidnapping outside Warren Towers deemed misunderstanding

Boston Police officers at 700 Commonwealth Ave. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF

A reported kidnapping was cleared as a misunderstanding by the Boston Police Department Oct. 13 over three hours after the initial report was made.

An eight-year-old boy of Asian descent was reported to be kidnapped by a white female around 700 Commonwealth Ave. at 1:10 p.m. Oct. 13, according to a tweet from BPD.

Several police cars and helicopters were located around campus as they searched for the van.

The child and vehicle were located and the situation was cleared as a misunderstanding, according to a Tweet by BPD at 4:47 p.m.

“It’s been canceled. It was not a kidnapping. It was a misunderstanding,” said a media relations spokesperson for Boston Police District D-4.