East to West: Oct. 14, 2022

Treat yourself! Happy National Dessert Day! Today on East to West we cover student protests at engineering career fair, Sargent Dean’s retirement, Boston women’s march, and more. Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.
FEATURING: Nellie Maloney, Lindsay Lindsay Shachnow
WRITTEN BY: Veronica Thompson, Lindsay Shachnow
EDITED BY: Lindsay Shachnow
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Emma Hagert, Braedon Blumfield, Julia Goujiamanis, Taylor Hawthorne
MUSIC:
Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
This episode originally aired Oct. 14 , 2022. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.