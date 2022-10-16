GALLERY: Hundreds march through downtown Boston in support of abortion rights

Boston was one of the sites of a nationwide day of action in support of reproductive rights on Oct. 8. The Women’s Wave 2022 aimed to raise awareness for reproductive rights, planning over 420 events across all 50 states one month before midterm elections.

According to the Women’s March website, the movement aims to encourage voters to elect “more women and pro-choice candidates across the country.”

Protesters gathered at the Boston Common in front of the Massachusetts State House, marching to Faneuil Hall and Boston City Hall and heading back to the Boston Common via Tremont Street.

The rallies held before and after the march in front of the Massachusetts State House were protested by anti-abortion activists from Students for Life of America.