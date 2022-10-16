GALLERY: Hundreds march through downtown Boston in support of abortion rights

Boston was one of the sites of a nationwide day of action in support of reproductive rights on Oct. 8. The Women’s Wave 2022 aimed to raise awareness for reproductive rights, planning over 420 events across all 50 states one month before midterm elections.
According to the Women’s March website, the movement aims to encourage voters to elect “more women and pro-choice candidates across the country.”
Protesters gathered at the Boston Common in front of the Massachusetts State House, marching to Faneuil Hall and Boston City Hall and heading back to the Boston Common via Tremont Street.
The rallies held before and after the march in front of the Massachusetts State House were protested by anti-abortion activists from Students for Life of America.
Protesters gathered at the Boston Common outside the Massachusetts State House at noon. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
A protester holding a sign that reads, “Protest access to Abortion.” ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
An activist handing out signs from the Boston Party for Socialism and Liberation outside the Massachusetts State House. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
Children at the Boston Common with signs they made. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
Protesters outside the Massachusetts State House. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
A protester wearing a Hillary Clinton suit, dancing to music during the rally. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
Ariana Aghill, co-organizer of the march, pointing her microphone to the crowd during her speech. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
A protester holds a sign that reads, “ABORTION BAN = CHILD POVERTY 75% OF WOMEN WHO HAD ABORTIONS ARE POOR OR LOW-INCOME.” CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
Protesters cheering during the pro-abortion rally. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
A protester holding a sign that says, “WOMEN’S RIGHT TO DECIDE WILL NOT BE DENIED.” CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
After lining up in front of the Massachusetts State House to encourage passing cars to honk in support of the movement, the protesters left the Boston Common, heading to Bowdoin Street. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
Protesters from Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights march down Bowdoin Street holding a sign that reads, “LEGAL ABORTION NATIONWIDE NOW!” Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights is a pro-abortion organization that was founded in January 2022 in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
A young protester holding a sign that says, “protect kids not guns.” CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
A young protester holds a “Girl Power” sign while marching down New Chardon Street. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
The protesters blocked traffic as they marched down Bowdoin Street, chanting “Not the church, not the state, women must defend their fate!” CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
A protester holding a sign from the Boston PSL. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
Protesters marching to Quincy Market. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
A young protester raises a handmade sign, smiling as she is kissed on the cheek. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
A protester holds a sign that says, “HER BODY HER CHOICE,” while marching down New Chardon Street. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
An activist marching with a megaphone, leading chants. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
Protesters making their way down John F. Fitzgerald Surface Road towards Quincy Market. A protester holds a sign reading, “SHE SHOULD HAVE THE SAME RIGHTS AS ME.” CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
An activist from Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights chanting passionately. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
Protesters congregated outside Quincy Market, doing multiple chants to garner support from the crowd. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
A protester holds their sign up high in front of Quincy Market. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
A protester raises their hat while marching from Quincy Market to Faneuil Hall. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
The protesters marching from Faneuil Hall to Boston City Hall. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
Protesters chanting as they hold their signs high. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
Pro-abortion protestor chanting passionately outside Faneuil Hall. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
A protester in a Hillary Clinton suit takes strides down Tremont Street. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
The protesters returned to the Boston Common after the march. The pro-abortion protestors went head to head with an anti-abortion group. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
Anti-abortion activists from Students for Life of America protesting the pro-abortion rally at the Boston Common. They chanted, “pro-choice is a lie, babies never choose to die.” CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
An anti-abortion protester chanting through a megaphone and holding a sign that reads, “ABORTION = PATRIARCHAL OPPRESSION.” CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
A protester shouting, “My body my choice,” to the group of anti-abortion protesters. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
Pro-abortion activists shouting to the anti-abortion group at the Boston Common. The anti-abortion group chanted, “abortion is violent,” while the pro-abortion group replied with, “no it’s not.” ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
A protester points the middle finger at the anti-abortion group. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
An anti-abortion protester (right) wearing a shirt that reads, “I am the pro-life generation,” standing next to a pro-abortion protester (left) in the Boston Common. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF