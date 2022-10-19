Terrier Hockey Talk: Oct. 19, 2022

This week the BHB sits down to talk with Dylan Peterson, junior forward and 2022 Beanpot MVP. They discuss the University of Michigan game, Texas Roadhouse traditions, and their goals for this season. Thanks for listening!

This episode was edited by Nellie Maloney.

