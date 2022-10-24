Allston residents voice need for Jackson Mann Community Center

Boston Centers for Youth and Families held a community meeting Thursday for the residents of Allston and Brighton to discuss options for a new community center.

The meeting was one of four expected to be held before the spring of 2023. These meetings contribute to a current study put in place, where BCYF will examine the Jackson Mann Community Center and create plans for its improvement or complete replacement.

While residents voiced their appreciation for the community center and its activities, improvements are still incredibly necessary, state Rep. Kevin Honan said.

“I was there, going through the top floor, seeing buckets collecting water from the roof…and the walls were bowing,” said Honan. “It is my sincere hope … that we rebuild.”

Yet, Honan also said he understands the importance of the “central location” of the current Jackson Mann Community Center. He said it will be necessary to “be creative” with funding when it comes to moving forward with improvements, but that he hopes the city will carry out a successful rebuild.

There are additional goals to improve the space other than accessibility upgrades. According to Marta Rivera, BCYF commissioner, new implementations will include fewer limitations in hours, more space for increased activities, and service aimed toward a diverse group ranging from youth to adults.

While BCYF discussed this detailed plan, some residents were not as hopeful when it came to how or even if these processes will be carried out accordingly.

“Everybody is excited to participate in this process because we’re talking about the potential of a new community setup,” said Anthony D’Isidoro, president of the Allston Civic Association. “But the history, unfortunately, is that there’s been a lot of broken promises and lack of action … Studies raise expectation levels.”

Rivera responded to D’Isidoro’s comments and said while the studies may tire residents, officials need the responses to inform action. Additionally, Rivera said that BCYF will work to eliminate any “gaps” — meaning that there will always be a community center running.

During the recent meeting, residents spoke out on behalf of their families and community, where most of them were advocating to keep the Jackson Mann Community Center where it is rather than completely replace it.

“I was also one of the parents that was affected by the Jackson Mann closing,” Alejandra Velasquez, mother of several young children, said referring to its closing along with the permanent closure of the Jackson Mann K-8 school in June. “We really, really, really, really want this community center, it’s the only one in Allston … I hope you take us seriously.”

Velasquez said she is grateful for the activities her children have been able to participate in through the center, such as soccer, basketball and the after-school program. She said she hopes the center stays in Allston, as it would be more convenient for her family, and according to her, many others as well.

Siobhan McHugh, a mother whose now older kids used the community center years prior, also noted the importance of the center’s location.

“It’s a really important location, not only for the four or five bus routes that it’s on, but for the immigrant population especially who live close by,” McHugh said. “It’s easily accessible.”

Similar to Velásquez, McHugh said she doesn’t believe another site should be considered, and she said she appreciates what the center has had to offer in terms of its programs and sports.

The next community meeting is set to be held on Dec. 13, where the conversation will continue regarding plans for the Jackson Mann Community Center.