Andrew’s Ultimate Fall Bucket List — The Final Part

Welcome back to all my fall-obsessed Freep fans! It’s the final part and while I have loved this seasonal column so much, it’s time to finish this list off with a bang — or more appropriate for fall — a resounding crisp.

Let’s Get Rowdy! Attend a College Sports Event

Nothing reminds me more of fall than sitting on my couch at home with a stack of homework due the next day. Yet, I procrastinated and enjoyed the fire across from me. I envision my father’s presence in his reclining chair and the Sunday Night Football theme blasting through the surround sound speakers. If that resonates with you, one of the best ways to experience this despite being away at college is to buy into it first-hand.

One of the most simple tasks to accomplish on this fall list, I encourage all students to show their school spirit by attending a school’s sports event. Fall is often considered the most exciting season when college sports are taken into consideration. From football games at Boston College to ice hockey at Boston University, there’s a game for every sports fan in the Boston area.

October marked the kickoff month of the hockey season, and student support is crucial for an enjoyable 2022-2023 season. The best part about these games is that they happen almost every weekend at Agganis Arena.

FALL in love with nature and visit the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

As a modern teenager would, I often find myself aimlessly scrolling through the Instagram stories of friends I’ve followed from BU. With time, I’ve noticed an overwhelming continuity — social media posts at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

Located near Northeastern University and the Museum of Fine Arts, the Gardner Museum is easily accessible by the Green Line. Simply take the B Line from your local BU street level stop to Copley or Arlington, and transfer over to the E Line to Heath Street. From there, get off at the Museum of Fine Arts or Longwood Medical Area stops, where the museum is a 10 minute walk away.

I recommend this attraction for those who are looking to escape the harsh winds, cloudy days and slippery surfaces to savor the last moments of greenery before the long winter arrives. Go when the weather just isn’t cooperating. Exhibits include “Metal of Honor: Gold from Simone Martini to Contemporary Art,” “Titus Kaphar: The Jerome Project” and “Stacy Lynn Waddell: Home House.”

Allandale Farm

What would fall be without a pumpkin patch? Now, there aren’t many options for a pumpkin patch in the middle of the tall buildings and highways of Boston. However, Allandale Farm in South Brookline is around a 20-minute Uber away.

Allandale Farm prides itself on ripe orange pumpkins, as well as its gourds, mums, bulbs and vegetables. Even if you don’t want to take a pumpkin back home to carve because you don’t like the mess that ensues, don’t fret! They have lots of other options to enjoy, all culminating into a traditional fall experience.

FALLing into a good show

Most of the recommendations on this list have been recommended for a social event. However, the city can be a busy and overwhelming place at times. For first-years like me, it can be difficult to get a group together to enjoy the first fall on campus.

For my introverts, why not enjoy some fall-themed shows? I recommend “October Road” on Hulu, “The Haunting of Hill House” on Netflix and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” on Netflix.

Can’t watch all of them? My ultimate recommendation is “Gilmore Girls” on Netflix. The story about the characters of Stars Hollow seems to be the epitome of a good fall show. Talking to my friends, I found that most of them have developed a meaningful connection with the show’s main character Rory Gilmore due to her strife for academic validation. Even when it’s not fall during Gilmore Girls, it always retains that cozy, autumnal feeling.

That’s the end of my list. I hope you enjoyed this part and a huge thank you to those who read all parts. Now, enjoy the rest of your Boston fall!





