Terrier Hockey Talk: Oct. 27, 2022

This week on Terrier Hockey Talk, the BHB is joined by senior forward and former UMass Lowell player, Matt Brown. They discuss everything from his background with UMass Lowell to his pregame rituals and superstitions. Thanks for listening!

