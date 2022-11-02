Terrier Hockey Talk: Nov. 2, 2022

This week the BHB recaps the current seasons for both the men’s and women’s teams. They discuss the current shortcomings in the women’s season and the recent split games for the men’s team, and how they need to improve their moral and attitude before the next upcoming games. Thanks for listening!

This episode was edited by Nellie Maloney.

