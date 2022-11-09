Five podcasts for five types of situations

As much as I love walking outside to the beat of a good song, other days I prefer to listen to a story that doesn’t hold a melody. With the rise of podcasts as popular media in the last couple of years, there has been a diverse variety of recommendations sent my way. While hesitant at first, I learned to enjoy the one-sided conversations that I can turn on while I’m cooking or on my flights home for the holidays. Here are five podcast recommendations for five situations you may find yourself in.

When you want to learn something new: Ologies with Alie Ward

Most Recent Episode: Discard Anthropology (GARBAGE) with Robin Nagle

Ologies with Alie Ward is hosted by titular Daytime Emmy Award-winning science correspondent, author and comedy actress Alie Ward. The show discusses any scientific facts that you never realized you were curious about. With expert guests invited to talk about everything from “lutrinology” (otters) to “genicular traumatology” (bad knees), Ward invites you to listen in on all the interesting knowledge that becomes a professional’s expertise and obsession. Her weird, yet brilliant questions answered by well-spoken and intelligent guests makes science entertaining while simultaneously providing listeners insight into all the -ologies of the world around them.

When you’re bored and want to laugh: Normal Gossip

Most Recent Episode: Steampunk-Ass Murder Mystery with Tuck Woodstock

If you’re feeling like life has been a little too stagnant, and crave a taste of the gossiping you thought you left behind, Normal Gossip has you covered. Host Kelsey McKinney shares with guests and listeners weekly submissions from strangers about the crazy, comedic stories that could not be made up if you tried. For those who favor storytelling that sounds like it’s coming from a best friend, McKinney’s voice will have you hooked on tragic comedies and juicy secrets to help you escape boredom in no time. And the best part? You’re not even involved in the drama.

When you’re feeling anxious and need to take a breath: Ten Percent Happier with Dan Harris

Most Recent Episode: A Meditation to Help You Not Lose Track of What You Actually Care About | Bonus Meditation with Dawn Mauricio

Internal crises happen multiple times a semester whether it comes to career regrets, friendship changes or feeling behind your peers. How should you handle changes, stay productive and pursue happiness? Dan Harris is also trying to find out. After Harris had a panic attack on live national television while working as a journalist, he discovered meditation and new mindsets to calm his anxieties. Harris’s podcast based on his 2014 bestselling book “10 Percent Happier,” covers everything from the scientific ways to make friends to how you can pause daily life and take moments for yourself in times of trouble.

When you need to be reminded of miracles: Against the Odds

Most Recent Episode: Submarine Rescue: The Race to Save Squalus | Into the Deep

Wondery’s popular series Against the Odds will remind you of the power of people and how humankind often triumphs — even when all hope seems to be lost. While you may have already heard of the famous cave rescue of the soccer team in Thailand, hosts Mike Corey and Cassie De Pecol share the immersive, compelling details of other unimaginable feats that will have you on the edge of your seat.

When you don’t want to be able to fall asleep at night: Anatomy of Murder

Most Recent Episode: International Mystery (Viktor Gunnarsson, Catherine Miller)

Anatomy of Murder

For classic true crime junkies who want all the details, this one’s for you. Anatomy of Murder sets itself apart from other popular true crime podcasts in its weekly breakdowns of homicides told by former New York City homicide prosecutor, Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi and former Deputy Sheriff Scott Weinberger. Their experiences in the justice system provide a clear and engaging inside scoop on tragic homicides with help from guests like family members of victims or other law enforcement members who were involved in the case. Both respectful of victims and informative for listeners, Anatomy of Murder will get you to the heart of homicide.

When you’re feeling stuck in any of these five situations or others, Apple Podcasts or Spotify have a lot more to offer than music for your commute to work or grocery shopping.

Ask yourself today — what do you need to hear right now?



