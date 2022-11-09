The state of the Republican Party | BU College Republicans

This article is a part of a collaboration between The Daily Free Press and Boston University’s College Republicans.

Going into the midterm elections, the GOP has been presented with a once in a lifetime opportunity to seize upon the general dissatisfaction of the American people with the Democratic Party and its leadership. Despite this, the Republican Party seems disorganized and, at times, hesitant to make a strong play for more legislative seats.

Polls conducted in January 2022 by the Gallup organization show that 47% of Americans identified with the Republican Party, compared to 42% for the Democrats. These numbers are a far cry from flattering when compared to the numbers at the time President Joe Biden took office. The Democrats held a significant 49 to 40, nine point advantage and have managed to lose a tremendous amount of favorability in just a year.

On top of the clear trend of disassociation with the Democratic Party, Biden’s approval rating also hints towards the general consensus of the public that it is time for a change in approach to government. When he entered office, Biden held an approval rating of 57%, which has dropped to 38% at its lowest, and is currently flatlined around the low forties.

With numbers as grim as these, the Republican Party should be chomping at the bit to seize as many seats as possible to prepare for the 2024 Presidential Election. While there is certainly a commendable effort to do so, Republican nominees lack the leadership from a focused and driven party platform. In fact, GOP candidates seem hesitant at times to fully assert themselves on behalf of the party. So what gives? Who’s to blame?

Why, the ghost of presidents past himself, former President Donald Trump.

Since his descent into madness about the legitimacy of the 2020 Election results, the looming cloud of Trump has darkened the skies above the heads of GOP candidates.

Trump’s role in the future of Republican politics is still fairly ambiguous. Some GOP members believe that he will run for reelection in 2024, while others roll their eyes at his sporadic reappearances in the news. One thing is certain, Trump still has an impactful presence on the politics of the GOP.

A recurring theme in the build up to the 2022 midterms has been a Trump endorsement for Republican candidates. After his denial of the 2020 Election results and the incident at the capitol on Jan. 6, GOP officials were forced to take a side. Either they could stand with Trump and further encourage polarization between the American people, or renounce their support for him and condemn his actions.

While it might seem like an easy decision to make, Republican candidates were extremely cautious in how to announce their position, if at all, thanks to the unique amount of influence Trump still holds over right-wing politics.

No matter the results of the midterm election, one thing is for certain — it’s time for the Republican Party to dump Trump, wholeheartedly.

There will without a doubt be heavy pushback from the staunch Trump loyalists within the party. But, there is a higher chance of snow in the Sahara than there is of a Trump loyalist supporting a left-wing candidate, even out of spite.

Trump’s divisive presidency has tarnished the already fragile inter-party cooperation that existed between Democrats and Republicans. Moving forward, the best chance the Republican Party has at repairing that relationship, in addition to stabilizing the internal structure of the party, is for the complete abandonment of Trump and his politics.

The Republican Party needs to unify under a more moderate approach to its policies in order to secure the continued support of the vast majority of its membership, and appeal to more independent voters who are dissatisfied with the current state of the country under the leadership of the Democratic Party.

With incumbent Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s announcement that he will not be running for reelection, Massachusetts citizens turned their attention to candidates Geoff Diehl and Maura Healey during their gubernatorial campaigns.

Baker, a Republican, has managed to maintain a relatively strong base in the historically blue-leaning state thanks in part to his outspoken opinions criticizing Trump. Should Diehl, a Trump-endorsed candidate, emerge victorious, he would be wise to adopt a mindset similar to Baker’s, if he wishes to garner strong support within Massachusetts.