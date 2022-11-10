Terrier Hockey Talk: Nov. 10, 2022

This week the BHB gives a current recap for both the men’s and women’s teams. They outline some of the missteps that both teams have currently faced and what to expect as the season continues. Thanks for listening!

Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

This episode was edited by Nellie Maloney.

Music:

RetroFuture Clean Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/