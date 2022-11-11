Letter to the Editor: An open letter on Boston University’s climate for LGBTQIA+ students

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the editorial opinion of The Daily Free Press. They are solely the opinion of the author.

We, the LGBTQIA+ Boston University Student Task Force, are a united front of passionate students and alums dedicated to creating a more affirming, welcoming and supportive environment for all LGBTQIA+ students.

In Spring 2022, we took charge to assess the climate for LGBTQIA+ students and identify systemic areas of concern. Inspired by the 2018 LGBTQIA+ Task Force for Faculty & Staff, we conducted a comprehensive climate survey to learn more about LGBTQIA+ students’ experiences, compared the inclusive practices at 46 peer and peer+ institutions and interviewed key stakeholders in LGBTQIA+ student inclusion.

We believe that BU must do much more to support LGBTQIA+ students, especially those who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) and Transgender, Gender Non-conforming and Intersex (TGNCI).

Our findings indicate that BU has historically contributed to a culture of pervasive invisibility and system. Our climate survey reveals that only 8.3% of LGBTQIA+ BU students are satisfied with the amount of LGBTQIA+ institutional resources provided. We also found that BU ranks last out of 46 peer and peer-adjacent institutions regarding LGBTQIA+ support and resources.

We are deeply concerned by LGBTQIA+ students’ reports of frequent harassment, discrimination and bias at the hands of BU community members. These issues include denial of equitable, accessible and gender-inclusive services such as on-campus housing, and high levels of burnout among LGBTQIA+ student activists contending with enormous service burdens to provide (unpaid) LGBTQIA+ student support.

Our findings also reveal systemic failures by the Dean of Students Office — and the Dean of Students specifically — to properly identify and address LGBTQIA+ students’ concerns. Students have shared having a “horrendous time” trying to get support, feeling like their “mere existence is a massive burden for BU staff to accommodate” and noting that the DOS Office has been a “historically unsafe and indifferent space for queer and trans students seeking help.”

Students are tired of the placatory “change is coming” response they have been hearing for years. It is time for concrete action to be taken. Thus, we call upon BU to implement the 16 urgent recommendations outlined in our 2022 Final Report. Our recommendations provide a multifaceted and intersectional approach to addressing the pervasive structural and interpersonal issues present at BU.

We need collective action to ensure BU administration understands the urgency of all our recommendations. Please consider taking the action steps outlined here, including signing our open letter, emailing BU administration and stakeholders, and sharing our findings on social media.

We proudly stand with our LGBTQIA+ and allied community members and encourage folks to reach out if there is anything more we can do to support you or bring visibility to your experiences, needs, or concerns.

In solidarity,

The LGBTQIA+ BU Student Task Force

[email protected]







