Alila Omnia All-in-One Skin Perfector: is it worth the buy?

The Daily Free Press office was given the privilege to test out a new skincare product. With an editorial board consisting of mostly make-up and skincare enthusiasts, we were ecstatic.

Alila, an up-and-coming skincare brand, currently only selling the Omnia All-in-one skin perfector, is a local business based in Boston. When researching the company, I was excited to see their statement, “Your beauty is effortless, your skincare routine should be too. All you need is Alila.”

As a busy college student with no time to put effort into my appearance, I am forever searching for a single product to do all the heavy lifting. With a formula consisting of vitamins E and C, hyaluronic acid, jojoba seed oil, meadowfoam seed oil and more, I was exhilarated to see the results from the quality ingredients on my skin.

When the white box arrived at the office, it was like Christmas morning. Excited, I hastily opened the product to run and test it out. Pumping out the first drop of product, I was nervous.

The liquid was a bronze, dark color, and I am quite possibly the lightest shade on the spectrum of skin tones.

I anxiously spread the serum on my face — still afraid it may be too dark. However, like magic, the serum blended perfectly into my skin, giving me a slightly tanned complexion — which is not easy to do.

After a win with the look of the serum against my face, I forced my coworkers to try it. The bravest soul Tanisha stepped up to the plate to give me an honest review. Her complexion is darker than mine, and her skin is naturally oily, so she was the perfect skin type to test against mine, which is pale and very dry.

As she put the serum on, it blended perfectly with her complexion as well.

She mentioned that she did not like lack of fragrance. However, I was grateful it was fragrance-free because of my sensitive skin.

After the initial application, we sat down and waited for a miracle.

I noticed that after I used it consistently for a week, my skin felt softer and smoother. Tanisha also noted that only a small amount of product was needed to bronze and smooth out our pores.

Because of my skin’s lack of moisture, a moisturizer was needed before I applied the product. Once I combined my daily face lotion with the serum, it was the perfect storm, and my skin was glowing.

This product will now be a staple in my daily routine.



