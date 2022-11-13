Turn Your Instagram Feed Green

For many people, the thought of climate change and a crippling environment is extremely overwhelming. The way I take in and process information regarding the environment primarily depends on how it was given to me.

Was it a video of the Earth on fire with flashing warning lights? Or was it a well-crafted, easy-to-read graphic? Many — myself included — would much rather receive our news through the latter.

Keeping myself well-informed when it comes to the environment is something I prioritize above all else. Through my years on Instagram, I’ve built a database, filled with reliable Instagram accounts that I trust to provide me with factual information in an engaging format.

The two types of accounts I want to highlight are individual people and activist organizations. The organizations range from media companies to foundations and nonprofits.

Green Matters (@greenmatters)

“Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability accessible to all”

Green Matters is a media site and Instagram account that shares articles and graphics about a wide range of environmental topics. They spotlight celebrities and individuals making positive differences, most notably sharing in an interview with Rainn Wilson that he recently changed his middle name to spread awareness for the climate crisis.

Environmental Working Group (@environmentalworkinggroup)

“We empower people to live healthier lives in a healthier environment.”

The Environmental Working Group is an activist corporation that primarily exposes dangerous ingredients and products for consumers to avoid. These include product recalls and pesticides in produce, whilst sharing “EWG Verified” products and sustainable swaps to make in your life.

Natural Resources Defense Council (@nrdc_org)

“The Earth’s Best Defense”

This non-profit is a great account to follow to stay up to date on environmental legislation, court decisions and how governments of the world are taking action, or inaction, with climate change. If you’re interested in taking action and staying politically informed, this account will become your best friend.

Earth.org (@earthorg)

“Unfolding the truth about climate change through data-driven journalism.”

This account and news website provides climate-related information in an easy-to-read format that is ideal for reposting and sharing with your followers.

Friday’s For Future (@fridaysforfuture)

“International Fridays For Future. Youth-led grassroots movement. Global climate action”

This movement — started by Greta Thunberg — holds a global climate strike every Friday. The account provides updates on what they’re doing and how you can become involved. This account is especially great for Gen Zers wanting to be inspired by a youth-led climate movement.

Environment by Impact (@environment)

“Follow us for the latest on all things earth, climate news, and social + human impact.”

This account posts some of my favorite graphics that are informative and well-researched. They share tips and guides on how to be more sustainable.

Future Earth Foundation (@futureearth)

“A climate club. Everyone’s invited, our sources are always cited.”

I want to spotlight this account for their “Good News Tuesday” ongoing posts. This is a positive highlight of my Tuesday, amidst the negativity I see from other news sources. It’s uplifting and helps put in perspective the effects of the work each of us is doing to combat climate change.

Climate Reality (@climatereality)

“Founded by Al Gore, we’re bringing the world together to stop climate change and create a healthy and prosperous future powered by clean energy”

This non-profit organization posts updates regarding government climate initiatives, especially COP 27 which is occurring right now. They spotlight terminology that is important to understand and issues occurring in the world.

Next up are inspiring individuals who are doing their part in their unique ways to educate, advocate, and make a difference on the Earth.

Kathryn Kellogg (@going.zero.waste)

“Eco-friendly & frugal living”

Kathryn Kellogg’s is one of my favorite accounts to follow, as she provides realistic sustainable lifestyle changes to incorporate into your life. Her journey is very inspiring — from having a low-waste lifestyle to writing her 2019 book, “101 Ways to Go Zero Waste” and maintaining a successful blog. One of my favorite things she does is share good environmental news every Friday, which always ends my week feeling inspired.

Venetia La Manna (@venetialamanna)

“Fair fashion campaigner”

Venetia La Manna exposes the unethical and unsustainable practices of well-known brands and those in power at the companies. She will often share these facts whilst cooking a meal, in an engaging and informative format.

Alexis Nikole (@blackforager)

“Foraging teacher & enviro sci enthusiast”

Alexis Nikole is a teacher who shares entertaining videos that educate her audience on the natural world. Her positivity and energy are infectious — sure to bring a smile to your face and excite you about learning.

Kristy Drutman (@browngirl_green)

“I turn climate doom into humor, healing chats, and educational tools for action.”

Kristy Drutman runs a successful Green Jobs Board Instagram that is a great resource to follow for those looking to hold a job in the environmental realm. Not only that, but she is a speaker, podcast host and blogger on important environmental topics.





