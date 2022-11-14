East to West: Nov. 14, 2022

Making it through the midterms! Today on East to West we cover Massachusetts midterms, BU Graduate Student Workers Union rejecting voluntary recognition offer, student link update and more. Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or the streaming platform of your choice.
FEATURING: Nellie Maloney,
WRITTEN BY: Lindsay Shachnow, Krishna Sreenivasan, Veronica Thompson, Jit Ping Lee
EDITED BY: Lindsay Shachnow
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Charlotte Lawrence, Vikrant Sabharwal, Jit Ping Lee, Bailey Scott
MUSIC:
Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
This episode originally aired Nov. 14 , 2022. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.