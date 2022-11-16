Take advantage of the holiday festivities near Boston

Welcome to the holiday season!

As we enter December — the most wonderful time of the year — I’m here to guide you through the best holiday activities to do around Boston.

The Enchanted Village

Admittedly, this attraction is not in Boston. The Enchanted Village is close to 30 minutes outside of Boston, nestled in a town called Avon.

Have you ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? Here, you can. One of the features of the village includes a 4D Polar express ride to the “North Pole.” Some other features of the village include a snowless tube ride down a slide, an indoor ice skating rink and an arcade game called Reindeer games. After you finish that, you can head on over to a light show synchronized with holiday music.

The animated village is free and open until January 1st.

Magic of the Lights

The Magic of the Lights is returning to Gillette stadium for the final time this year.

This event transforms the football stadium into a winter wonderland through the use of Christmas lights and digital animation. Featured in this light show is a 200-foot enchanting tunnel of lights, Toyland, 12 days of Christmas and Candy Cane Lane. New this year, there will also be dancing displays synchronized to popular Christmas songs.

The Magic of the Lights runs from November 18th- December 31st, so get your tickets now!

Hanukkah: The Festival of Lights

The Festival of Lights will be going to the Museum of Fine Arts this year to celebrate Hanukkah with Boston.This event features community candle lighting, various musical performances and creating art together that you can take home. There’s also an illuminated traveling art exhibit at the entrance that guests can look at as well.

This event takes place on December 15th.

The Boston Common Tree Lighting

While many tree lightings are occurring throughout Boston, I chose to highlight the Boston Common. On December 1st, Boston’s Mayor, Michelle Wu will light the trees and Christmas lights in the park.

Mayor Wu is accompanied by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph. The lights will illuminate in sequence throughout both parks, and after the lighting, there’s a pyrotechnic display. Put on your mittens and make your way down to the commons.

Boston Public Library Kwanzaa Celebration

Every holiday year, the Roxbury and Parker Hill branches of the Boston Public Library host a Kwanzaa celebration. This is celebrated through telling stories, eating Kwanzaa and holiday food, arts, crafts and music! There’s also candle lighting, a sing-along and a drum performance.

The date has not been announced yet for this year’s celebration.

Watch movies with friends

For those on a budget, never fear — there are still options. There’s nothing wrong with grabbing a cozy blanket, your pajamas and turning on a holiday movie.

Some of my favorites are “The Polar Express,” “ Home Alone” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” If you’re looking for a cheesy Hallmark movie, I recommend “Hitched for the Holidays,” “The Holidate” and “The Holiday Calendar.”

While you’re at it, brew some hot cocoa and pop some popcorn.

I hope this helps everyone decide what their first-holiday adventure of the season will be!





