Terrier Hockey Talk: Nov. 16, 2022

This week, the BHB discusses the wins over the past weekend for both the men’s and women’s teams. They express cautious optimism heading into this weekend, and there is also a surprise appearance from Sean Avery. Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

This episode was edited by Nellie Maloney.

