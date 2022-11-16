The limitations of having favorites

If you’re anything like me, you aimlessly wander the aisles of City Convenience back and forth multiple times until you find the perfect snack.

What does the perfect snack look like though? Is it a red box filled with cheese square crackers, or is it a yellow bag filled with red gummies in the shape of Scandinavian aquatic life?

The possibilities seem endless when there are so many delicious choices. Sometimes, if I’m lucky, I can narrow it down between two or three options. Instead of picking one option out of the three, I approach the cashier with my hands full of good eats, which is most likely the reason for my daily decline in dining points.

I believe the idea of the perfect snack is comparable to having favorites — which I do not have.

I firmly believe that if I were to have favorites, I would be limiting myself. With the world being so big, I would deprive myself of so many new discoveries and possibilities.

This theory on favorites — or lack thereof — is put to the test weekly when I stop at my local Trader Joe’s.

Like most parts of my life, I have a solid, strategic routine that allows me to maximize efficiency and practicality when it comes to minimizing my time spent at the store we all know and love. This is not because I do not like the store itself, but rather because I try to finish my weekend errands before noon due to my low patience levels.

The first stop in the store is the newly added section. For reference, the Trader Joe’s I frequent has a station for taste testing and trying new snacks. Most of which happen to be seasonal.

The decision to browse the selection of new foods forces me to go out of my comfort zone and not just settle for the foods that I know and love.

Although, I must admit. This approach comes with its own problems. Once you discover new snacks you enjoy, the list of choices keeps growing.

However, this notion is a beautiful thing. In the context of snacks, I live my life each week and am met with a difficult but seemingly easy question at the same place, generally at the same time.

Do I take the risk and try the new snacks or fill my cart with things familiar to me?

Because I believe in balance, I think both are important. But I know that if I don’t at least try the new snacks, I might be missing out on the snack of a lifetime.

This approach is not limited to food.

Try new things and don’t let the fear of the unknown scare you. Whatever you do, always go to the newly added section of Trader Joe’s first.





