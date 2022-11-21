East to West: Nov. 21, 2022

Almost Thanksgiving break! Today on East to West we cover Commonwealth Avenue Starbucks strike, nightcap scrunchies in GSU vending machine, and more. Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or the streaming platform of your choice.

FEATURING: Nellie Maloney

WRITTEN BY: Sophie Jin, Jit Ping Lee, Lindsay Shachnow

EDITED BY: Lindsay Shachnow

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Casey Choung, Braedon Blumfield, Amisha Kumar

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired Nov. 21 , 2022. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.