Terrier Hockey Talk: Nov. 22, 2022

This week the BHB discusses the women’s and men’s games from this past weekend and gives a preview for what to expect for the Thanksgiving games. Thanks for listening!

Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

This episode was edited by Nellie Maloney.

Music:

RetroFuture Clean Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/