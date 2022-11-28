Men’s basketball falls 67-46 to Milwaukee, remains winless in Cream City Classic

The Cream City Classic clash between the Boston University men’s basketball team and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee underscored offensive struggles from BU’s veteran core with a painful 67-46 defeat.

The Terriers (4-4) and Panthers (4-3) met for the first time in program history on Sunday afternoon at the Klotsche Center. Milwaukee dominated the matchup offensively, breaking away with a 24-3 lead within the first 15 minutes of the game.

“Obviously we got off to a rough start. We struggled to put the ball in the basket,” head coach Joe Jones said. “I thought our game plan was sound … but we struggled to score and that really hurt us.”

The Terriers struggled to find the bottom of the net in the first half. Sophomore forward Malcolm Chimezie scored BU’s first point on a free throw after five minutes of Panthers’ domination, and the Terriers ended the half down 19 points in a staggering 32-13 deficit.

Entering the second half, the Terriers fought back to score six points within the first five minutes.

The Panthers immediately retaliated, extending the lead to 51-21 with just twelve minutes taunting the Terriers on the clock.

Three Panthers scored in the double digits, led by senior forward Ahmad Rand, who racked up 12 points. Redshirt sophomore guard Markeith Browning II scored 11 points, and sophomore guard Kentrell Pullian added 10. Milwaukee recorded one of their best defensive efforts in school history, holding the Terriers to 13 points in the first half.

“They’re a good team. I think they have a lot of pieces. They were playing at home, that helps,” Jones said. “They’ve got some veteran guys, and a lot of different guys that can score the ball in different ways.”

Chimezie tallied a career-high 10 points, becoming the ninth Terrier to score in the double digits this season. The 6-foot-8 forward also led his team with seven rebounds.

“I thought (Chimezie) played hard. I thought Anthony Morales and (junior guard Daman Tate) were pretty good off the bench today,” Jones said.

Following a devastating 80-71 overtime loss to the University of California, Davis on Monday, the Terriers look to snap their three-game losing skid with a matchup against Merrimack College in North Andover on Friday, Dec. 2.

“We need to make some shots,” Jones said. “Keep the defense intensity up, keep competing. We’re playing against another good team, but we’ve got to make some shots.”