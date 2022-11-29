Terrier Hockey Talk: Nov. 29, 2022

This week the BHB recaps the games that occurred over Thanksgiving break. This week, we’re hoping for a UNH sweep from the men’s team as we get deeper into the season. Thanks for listening!

This episode was edited by Nellie Maloney.

Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

Music:

RetroFuture Clean Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/