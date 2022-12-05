East to West: Dec. 5, 2022

Last full week of classes! Today on East to West we cover a letter to rename Myles Standish Hall, student commentary on study period, city council petition to lower voting age, and more. Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or the streaming platform of your choice.

FEATURING: Nellie Maloney

WRITTEN BY: Arisha Kasam, Sophie Jin

EDITED BY: Lindsay Shachnow

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Talia Lissauer, Charlotte Lawrence, Sangmin Song, Julia Goujiamanis,

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired Dec. 5 , 2022. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.