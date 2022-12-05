East to West: Dec. 5, 2022

Last full week of classes! Today on East to West we cover a letter to rename Myles Standish Hall, student commentary on study period, city council petition to lower voting age, and more. Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or the streaming platform of your choice.
FEATURING: Nellie Maloney
WRITTEN BY: Arisha Kasam, Sophie Jin
EDITED BY: Lindsay Shachnow
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Talia Lissauer, Charlotte Lawrence, Sangmin Song, Julia Goujiamanis,
This episode originally aired Dec. 5 , 2022. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.