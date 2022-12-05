Women’s basketball comes up short to Boston College 90-80

Boston University’s women’s basketball team (4-4) lost — because of costly turnovers and foul troubles — in a closely contested game to Boston College (7-3) 90-80 on Sunday.

Both the Terriers and Eagles went back and forth between leading and BU led 59-58 going into the final quarter. However, BC was able to pull ahead to secure their seventh win after multiple personal foul calls sent them to the free-throw line.

“They really battled,” head coach Melissa Graves said in a postgame interview. “They played with a lot of heart. Obviously, there’s things that we want to fix and things that we want to continue to grow with, but I thought they put 100% into this game.”

BU put up good numbers against the Eagles both on offense and defense. The Terriers shot 50% from inside and 64.7% from beyond the arc. They also shot exceptionally well from the free-throw line, shooting 17 of 18.

The Terriers also outrebounded the Eagles even without their top rebounder, junior forward Caitlin Weimar.

“To go in and battle without a kid like Caitlin, who’s leading us in rebounding and still coming and out-rebound a team like this, who was out-rebounding teams by double digits, is pretty phenomenal,” Graves said.

Senior guard Maggie Pina put up 18 points, the most for the Terriers. Senior guard Liz Shean also put up big numbers, with 17 points while dropping five threes.

“Those two, they’re just playing phenomenally,” Graves said about Pina and Shean. “They’re always the first and last to leave [practice]. So, it obviously shows up on the stat sheet.”

BC junior guard Dontavia Waggoner recorded a double-double, with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Junior forward and guard JoJo Lacey followed with 22 points.

The Terriers’ downfall was their turnovers. They ultimately gave up 23 turnovers that the Eagles capitalized on and scored 29 points off them.

“We knew coming into [the game] that [Boston College] turn people over 22 times a game. We really wanted to focus on taking care of the basketball. We obviously didn’t do that today,” Graves said. “They really try to turn you over. They pressure you. They get in the passing lanes. It makes it really difficult sometimes to be able to run your offense.”

The Terriers look to return to a winning record as they take on Merrimack College on Wednesday at home.