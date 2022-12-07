Campus crime logs: Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from Nov. 30 – Dec. 6.

Elevator entrapment at Warren Towers

The elevator in the C tower of Warren Towers was trapped on the fifth floor at 4:08 p.m. on Dec. 4. Boston Fire Department was on the scene, and everyone was out safely without medical attention.

Fire alarm at 610 Beacon St.

The fire alarm was set off at 5:32 p.m. on Dec. 4 at 610 Beacon St. from burnt food. Boston Fire Department was on the scene.

Suspicious package at 724 Commonwealth Ave.

BUPD responded at 9:58 p.m. on Nov. 30 to reports of a bag with big green sticks tied to the mailroom door, and the alarm sounding. The bag was confirmed to be filled with candy. The bag was keeping the door open, and the door was then secured.

Well-being check at 33 Harry Agganis Way

When a security guard at 33 Harry Agganis Way, known to be “disoriented” in the past, was not answering the phone, Residence Life requested a well-being check at 6:33 a.m. on Dec. 5, and the security guard was deemed “all set.”

Defaced property at ramp near 808 Commonwealth Ave.

Additional graffiti was reported on the ramp at 808 Commonwealth Ave. at 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 4. BUPD responded and assessed the damages to add to an ongoing investigation.

Person with weapon at Raising Cane’s

BPD responded to a report that a person at Raising Cane’s, on BU’s West Campus, had a gun at 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 2. Police found the suspects with no weapon.