Off the Post: Terrier great Colby Cohen returns for Battle of Comm Ave.

Colby Cohen’s name is written all over the Boston University men’s hockey team’s 2009 NCAA title. His overtime, game-winning goal against the Miami Redhawks lifted the Terriers to their fifth national championship and earned the then-sophomore defenseman the tournament’s MVP award. Cohen’s slap-shot from the above the left circle is forever ingrained in BU’s history as the current team strives to return to that level of excellence.

“Just such an amazing experience for me. The Terrier emblem and what it means to have been there and been part of that fraternity of humans and it’s so special,” Cohen said of his time at BU. “It’s some of the greatest memories that I have that I just still can get goosebumps talking about.”

Friday Dec. 9 marks the first Battle of Comm. Ave. between BU and the Boston College Eagles this season. The matchup will take place at Conte Forum, and Cohen will be in the house to broadcast the rivalry contest to a national audience with ESPN’s John Buccigross. Cohen’s final collegiate competition at Conte Forum included another game-winning overtime goal from No. 25 to secure a 5-4 Terrier win –– but this weekend, he’s in the booth as a neutral voice.

“I’m really excited to get to be a part of the Battle for Comm. Ave. this season,” Cohen said.

A native of Villanova, Pennsylvania, Cohen arrived at BU for the 2007-2008 campaign and played out three seasons in a scarlet and white jersey before inking a pro-contract with the Colorado Avalanche. Following the 2009 NCAA accolades, Cohen was named to the Hockey East First All-Star Team and the NCAA’s East First All-American Team with a career-high 14 goals in 2010. By the end of his time at BU, Cohen garnered 65 points with 20 goals and 45 assists.

Cohen played three games for the Avalanche in the 2010-2011 season after spending most of his time in the AHL. That same year, he shipped it back to Boston in a trade for Matt Hunwick from the Bruins and was on the postseason roster when the B’s hoisted the Stanley Cup on June 15, 2011. After some time overseas and stints in the ECHL and EIHL, Cohen entered the media world, never having to fully leave the rink behind.

“I would just say I’ve been a pretty lucky person my whole life,” Cohen said. “They just invited me to do some stuff at NESN, and I realized that this is pretty enjoyable. If you’re not going to play, this is kind of the next best thing you can do.”

Starting as a television hockey analyst for ESPN in 2016, Cohen is now a core part of the Chicago Blackhawks’ coverage with an expanded role across their platforms, specifically NBC Sports Chicago’s studio game reporting. His passion and knowledge of the sport have propelled him to a new stage in his hockey journey, and once again, led him back to Boston — or more accurately, Chestnut Hill.

While Cohen will be reporting on a new generation of Terrier hockey on Friday, there is one particularly familiar face behind the bench. Joe Pereira, the group’s associate head coach, was Cohen’s teammate for all three years at BU and has been a big part of the culture change at Agganis Arena this year.

“I couldn’t be more proud of what Joe has become as a hockey coach … Joe came into college and Joe was not handed anything. He had to earn everything he got as a BU hockey player,” Cohen said. “Talk about someone who bleeds for Boston University, and Joe bleeds for this place.”

Now in Chicago, the BU ties remain. Former Terrier Alex Vlasic left at the end of last season for the Hawks and is currently doing some time in the AHL with the Rockford IceHogs. Cohen said his take is biased because of the common Terrier background, but believes Vlasic will make it on the big stage.

“This is a guy who is going to play in the NHL for 20, 15 years as a defenseman … I always talk about him on the air, even when he’s in the American League. I’m still reminding people how he’s playing,” Cohen said. “I’m probably his biggest fan here in Chicago.”

Two of BU’s top players right now are also Blackhawk prospects — junior goaltender Drew Commesso and freshman forward Ryan Greene will soon join Vlasic in the Windy City. Their impact on the Terrier roster has been invaluable, and Cohen said he thinks that will carry over in Chicago in the coming years.

For the weekend, Cohen’s focus is back on Hockey East for the 288th rendition of –– in my opinion –– the best and most historic rivalry at the collegiate level. It’s a date circled on the calendar for both fans and players alike.

“BC games were why you go to BU. You go to BU to win and win championships and win Beanpots, but my favorite games at BU were actually against BC at BC,” Cohen said. “I will say this, through all the hatred and the rivalry, I think there’s also a big level of respect.”

It will be the first Battle of Comm. Ave. in 58 years that either Jack Parker or Jerry York isn’t behind the opposing benches. In this new era of the rivalry, Jay Pandolfo and Greg Brown will lead their squads into an inevitably electric night. The puck will drop at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Conte Forum and will be broadcasted on ESPNNews.